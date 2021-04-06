Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 245,042 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of CEMEX worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

CX opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

