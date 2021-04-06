Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 415,291 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,291 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 19.74% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,736,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

