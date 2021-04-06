Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,309 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Green Dot worth $22,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 438,101 shares of company stock worth $23,001,994 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

