Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Acuity Brands worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 56.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,754.1% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 116,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 109,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 93.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $171.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.99. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

