Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $12.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.70 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $50.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after buying an additional 115,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $605.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.81 and a 200-day moving average of $630.56. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $442.75 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

