ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 12.7% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $262,493.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00287868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00108711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00754760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011689 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

