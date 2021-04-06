Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,884. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

