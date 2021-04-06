Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,944 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 376,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,101 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.