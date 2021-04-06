Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,216.58.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,225.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,130.94 and a 12 month high of $2,237.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,073.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,812.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

