Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,222.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,930.02 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

