Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

