Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Targa Resources comprises 0.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 69,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

