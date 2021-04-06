Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 69,623 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

