Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Chimerix worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.80 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

