China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $13.43. China Finance Online shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 65,245 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

