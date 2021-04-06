Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,452.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $630.07 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,369.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

