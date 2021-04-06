Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Truist Securiti

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Securiti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,525.67.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $39.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,491.86. 7,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,239. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $630.07 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,437.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,369.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

