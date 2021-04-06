Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRRF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

