Christopher M. Lowery Sells 28,078 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 507,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

