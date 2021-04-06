ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,708,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $678.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

