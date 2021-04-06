Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.33

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $140.27 million and approximately $42.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00056198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00685105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

