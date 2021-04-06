Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 50.5% Higher This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $9,384.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $13.86 or 0.00023970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00055783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00677498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00075176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

