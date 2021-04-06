Chronologic (DAY) Trading Up 25.4% This Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $282,173.03 and $46.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

