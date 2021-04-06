Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
