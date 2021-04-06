Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.15

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.18 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

