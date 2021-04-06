CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.18

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.18 and traded as high as C$18.83. CI Financial shares last traded at C$18.69, with a volume of 554,981 shares.

CIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares in the company, valued at C$12,017,640. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 367,500 shares of company stock worth $6,166,915.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

