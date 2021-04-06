CIBC Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.81.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

