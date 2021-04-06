Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.65. Cielo shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 139,906 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $560.36 million for the quarter.

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

