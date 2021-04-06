CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.68

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and traded as low as $12.37. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 45,846 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

