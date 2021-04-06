Cindicator Achieves Market Cap of $103.07 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Cindicator has a market cap of $103.07 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

