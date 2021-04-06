Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $105.89 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $105.89 million and $5.23 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.