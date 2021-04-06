Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.63 and traded as high as C$12.59. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 555,481 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

