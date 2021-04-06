Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.94

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.94 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 101.75 ($1.33). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 99.22 ($1.30), with a volume of 11,644,401 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineworld Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,815.47, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.94.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

