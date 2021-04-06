Cipher Market Capitalization Tops $70,347.16 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $70,347.16 and approximately $165,898.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.