Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Achieves $180,354.33

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $180,354.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 132.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

