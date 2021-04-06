Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $247,941.31 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $247,941.31 and approximately $163.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

