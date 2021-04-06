Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Target Price to C$30.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

PD stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.98. The company had a trading volume of 104,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,202. The firm has a market cap of C$385.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$8.00 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

