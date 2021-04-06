Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 1.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Citizens Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.