Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman Sells 673 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21.

On Monday, February 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31.

CTXS stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,710 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

