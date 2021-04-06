Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Sells $592,439.80 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,396,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy A. Minahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

