Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz Sells 4,639 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark J. Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50.

CTXS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

