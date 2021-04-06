Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima Sells 1,340 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 30th, Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75.
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. 32,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
