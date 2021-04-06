Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima Sells 1,340 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. 32,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

