City Developments Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for City Developments in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.36. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

