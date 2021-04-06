City Developments Limited Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for City Developments in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDEVY. Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.
City Developments Company Profile
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
