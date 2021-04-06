Civic 1-Day Volume Tops $134.09 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $399.66 million and approximately $134.09 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

