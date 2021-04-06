Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Heike Truol Buys 1,607 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Heike Truol acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57).

Shares of LON:CKN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,790 ($36.45). The company had a trading volume of 82,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,608.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.38. The stock has a market cap of £848.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Clarkson PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.82%.

CKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,869 ($37.48).

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

