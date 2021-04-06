ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Shares Down 0%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG)’s share price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 110,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 14,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.