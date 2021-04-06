Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $6.44. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 146,235 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.