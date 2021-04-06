Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 586,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,007,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

