CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $2.45 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $6,982.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019745 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,616,003 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

