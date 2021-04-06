CloakCoin Price Hits $0.44 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.47 million and $4,786.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019664 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,616,196 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

